Man and woman shot by Marine Patrol officer file civil lawsuit

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) Two people shot by a Marine Patrol officer in 2017 are suing.
That's according to the Bangor Daily News.
35-year-old Jason Jackson and his then girlfriend 34-year-old Tiffany Smith were shot at Smith's home in Machiasport.
Police were looking for Jackson as a suspect for a home break-in in East Machias.
Jackson has pled not guilty to charges against him including burglary, robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and refusing to submit to arrest.
The lawsuit claims Marine Patrol Officer Matthew Carter used excessive force and violated the couple's rights.
Also being sued--the sheriff, the county, and the head of the Marine Patrol.
Jackson's attorney claims Jackson was unarmed and having a mental health crisis when he and smith were shot.