Man and woman shot by Marine Patrol officer file civil lawsuit

Two people shot by a Marine Patrol officer in 2017 are suing.

That's according to the Bangor Daily News.

35-year-old Jason Jackson and his then girlfriend 34-year-old Tiffany Smith were shot at Smith's home in Machiasport.

Police were looking for Jackson as a suspect for a home break-in in East Machias.

Jackson has pled not guilty to charges against him including burglary, robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and refusing to submit to arrest.

The lawsuit claims Marine Patrol Officer Matthew Carter used excessive force and violated the couple's rights.

Also being sued--the sheriff, the county, and the head of the Marine Patrol.

Jackson's attorney claims Jackson was unarmed and having a mental health crisis when he and smith were shot.