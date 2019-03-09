Man airlifted for hypothermia after barn collapse in Casco

A man was airlifted to a hospital for hypothermia after being trapped in snow due to a roof collapse in Casco, according to the Casco Fire Department.

Crews responded to the barn roof collapse around 2 p.m. at Edes Falls Road on Saturday.

Approximately 40 firefighters were needed to dig out the man from the snow.

Officials are urging the public to make sure to clean snow off your roof to prevent it from collapsing.

The man's name has not been released.

