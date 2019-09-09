Man accused of threat against Skowhegan HS found incompetent to stand trial

A man in Washington State arrested for a threat on Facebook directed at Skowhegan Area High School has been found incompetent to stand trial.

25-year-old Jesus Wellington Kong appeared in federal court in Bangor Monday.

Police say in December he claimed he was a war strategist who would leave some students in Skowhegan in a bloody pool.

Kong was charged with making interstate threats.

The judge Monday ordered him to be hospitalized for mental health treatment for no more than four months.

Kong's competency will then be re-evaluated to see if the case against him can move forward.