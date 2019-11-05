Man accused of shooting relative in a horse barn in Shirley enters plea

A man accused of shooting a distant relative at her business in Shirley has pleaded not guilty.

24-year-old Christopher Hallowell is charged with attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and eluding an officer, among other counts.

He appeared in Piscataquis County court Monday.

Police say in July he shot 29-year-old Megan Jennison in a horse barn on North Pointe Farm and Garden.

Police arrested Hallowell after they say he took off from the scene, lead them on a car chase in Albion and then crashed into a field.

Prosecutors say Hallowell planned the shooting and waited inside the barn for Jennison.

She escaped, ran down to the main road for help and got in a passerby's truck. Prosecutors say Hallowell shot at the truck, too.

Jennison was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

