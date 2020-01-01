Man accused of shooting officer arrested Wednesday after being released from hospital

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) Police say 29-year-old Richard Murray-Burns of Harmony has been charged with aggravated attempted murder for the alleged shooting of a Waterville police officer.
Murray-Burns is accused of firing at Officer Timothy Hinton while the officer was in his cruiser.
According to authorities, Murray-Burns was armed with an assault style weapon.
Hinton was shot in both arms when he stopped a shoplifting suspect on December 22nd.
Waterville Police say Hinton was shot before a high speed chase began and is doing well and recovering at home.
While injured, Hinton began pursuit.
The chase ended on Route 2 in Canaan where police say eight officers fired and wounded the gunman.
Murray-Burns was arrested Wednesday after he was released from the hospital.