Man accused of shooting officer arrested Wednesday after being released from hospital

Police say 29-year-old Richard Murray-Burns of Harmony has been charged with aggravated attempted murder for the alleged shooting of a Waterville police officer.

Murray-Burns is accused of firing at Officer Timothy Hinton while the officer was in his cruiser.

According to authorities, Murray-Burns was armed with an assault style weapon.

Hinton was shot in both arms when he stopped a shoplifting suspect on December 22nd.

Waterville Police say Hinton was shot before a high speed chase began and is doing well and recovering at home.

While injured, Hinton began pursuit.

The chase ended on Route 2 in Canaan where police say eight officers fired and wounded the gunman.

Murray-Burns was arrested Wednesday after he was released from the hospital.