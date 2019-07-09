Man accused of shooting his relative in Shirley planned the attack, according to prosecutors

A man accused of shooting a distant relative at her business in Shirley remains in jail on $25,000 bail.

Charges against 24-year-old Christopher Hallowell include attempted murder.

He was in court today.

Police say he shot 29-year-old Megan Jennison at the business North Pointe Farm and Garden early Monday morning while she was inside the horse barn.

She's in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Hallowell after they say he took off from the scene, led them on a car chase in Albion, then crashed into a field.

Prosecutors say Hallowell planned the shooting and waited inside the barn for Jennison, then fired at her.

"The defendant has had some psychiatric problems in the past. He has mental health problems, and for some reason believes his great grandmother is being mistreated by the folks that he is mad at, including the victim in this case. And that's what sparked his outrage," said Assistant District Attorney Christopher Almy.

Hallowell is related to Jennison by marriage.

He's also charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and eluding police.

Hallowell was staying with his mother in Shirley.

If he posts bail, he has to remain at his home in Bath.