Man accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill enters plea

A man from Presque Isle accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill this summer has pleaded not guilty.

38-year-old Bobby Nightingale was indicted by an Aroostook County Grand Jury last week for murder.

He's also facing charges in two other cases - a home invasion in Presque Isle and another incident in Castle Hill.

Authorities have been investigating the deaths of 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis since August.

Their bodies were found in a pickup truck on State Road in Castle Hill.

Police say Nightingale has been in jail since a week after the deaths for those other two cases.

Nightingale's also charged with burglary, robbery and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, among other counts.

He pleaded not guilty to those, too.

