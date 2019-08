A 61-year-old man accused of robbing a Bangor Credit Union Monday faced a judge.

Joseph Vandam allegedly went to the Penobscot County Federal Credit Union on Main Street and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police arrested him a short distance away.

Vandam was out on bail on an unrelated charge.

That has now been revoked, and he's being held without bail.

He's due back in court in August.