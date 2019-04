A Waterville man has been formally charged for robbing a bank.

37-year-old Jason Mackenrodt was arrested in February moments after police say he robbed a Bangor Savings Bank branch in Waterville.

Mackenrodt had allegedly pulled out a BB gun at the Upper Main Street bank and stole the cash.

Authorities say Mackenrodt then slipped in the parking lot across the street from the bank, dropping his gun and the money in front of a State Police special agent.