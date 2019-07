A man accused of pistol-whipping a woman was in court Monday.

James Allen is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say it happened in Dixmont Friday.

"A warrant was obtained and officers were able to locate a Smith and Weston pistol that matched the description that the victim said Mr. Allen used to hit them with it," said Brendan Trainor, Assistant District Attorney for Penobscot County.

He's being held on $10,000 cash bail.