Man accused of murder of Bangor area musician pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Bangor man accused of murder for the beating death of a local musician plead guilty to a lesser charge in a Bangor courtroom Thursday.

30-year-old Donald Galleck was originally charged with murder but in exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped that to manslaughter.

Police say they found 40-year-old Jason Moody unconscious and bleeding on the side of a street in November of 2018.

He died two days later.

According to the medical examiner, moody had massive trauma to his brain and multiple jaw fractures.

A sentencing date for Galleck has not yet been set .