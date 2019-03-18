Man charged in Swanville murder goes before judge

The man accused of killing a man in Swanville Friday was in court Monday.

22-year-old Austin McDevitt has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

Court documents released Monday say police responded to an Oak Hill home after a woman called 9-1-1.

Records show moments later, McDevitt called police from the lobby of the Belfast Police Department, and told them he'd been sleeping at his girlfriend's house and woke up while being punched by Sauer, the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Court records say McDevitt told police he went outside and when Sauer came out, he shot him.

McDevitt told police the gun he used was locked in the glovebox of his vehicle outside the police station.

Documents say the woman told police she was holding Sauer's hand when she heard several gunshots and saw him get shot in the head.

"The next step is a presentation to the Grand Jury to determine whether or not an indictment will be handed down to the defendant. The next step after that will be an arraignment on the official charging instrument which will be the indictment," said Assistant Attorney General Leanne Zainea.

McDevitt is being held without bail.

He's due back in court April 12th.

