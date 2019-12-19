Man accused of killing Scarborough tree farmer appears in court

Authorities say the Freeport man accused killing an 82-year-old man on his front lawn in Scarborough attacked a transport officer.

The incident delayed the court appearance for 22-year-old Quinton Hanna.

That officer was sent to a hospital. We do not know the extent of his injuries.

Hanna is charged with the murder of Christmas tree farmer James Pearson.

Pearson was attacked Sunday morning outside his home in Scarborough.

Police say Hanna and Pearson did not know each other.

Police say Hanna was involved in a series of violent attacks across southern Maine over the weekend.