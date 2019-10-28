Man accused of deadly Swanville shooting fighting to suppress police statements

A Belfast man accused of killing another man involved with his girlfriend wants some of the statements he made to police thrown out of court.

23-year-old Austin McDevitt is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

Sauer was shot and killed at a home on Oak Hill Road in Swanville in March.

Court documents say he and McDevitt were involved with the same woman.

McDevitt's lawyers argued in a Belfast courtroom Monday that some of what McDevitt said to police wasn't voluntary and he wasn't advised about his Miranda rights.

After the shooting, McDevitt called police from the lobby of the Belfast Police Department.

Police say he told them he'd been sleeping at his girlfriend's house and woke up while being assaulted by Sauer, the woman's ex-boyfriend.

The two men went outside and court documents say that's when McDevitt told police he shot Sauer.

McDevitt is scheduled to go on trial in April.

