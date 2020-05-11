Man accused of baby's killing asking Maine Supreme Court to reconsider case

A Penobscot County man who was convicted of causing the death of a baby in Millinocket is asking the state's highest court to reconsider his case.

Last year a judge ruled that 37-year-old Jessee Mackin was the person responsible for inflicting the skull injury that killed 6-month-old Larry Lord.

The baby died in 2015.

Mackin was living with the boy's mother at the time.

Since the day he was accused, Mackin has maintained that he did not hurt the baby.

During a hearing Monday afternoon, Mackin's lawyer argued the trial court was wrong in saying that Mackin was the only person who had physical contact with the baby before he died.

His lawyer said the boy's mother was also there.

No word on how long it will be before the high court issues a ruling on this appeal.