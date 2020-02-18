Man accused of assaulting officer appears in Bangor courtroom

A man accused of attacking an officer and breaking his ankle was in court.

The District Attorney says the officer was outside of George Taylor's home to serve him a harassment notice.

She says the officer was on the porch when he heard someone charging him.

They say he made several attempts to alert Taylor he was there, including flashing his blue lights.

The District Attorney says Taylor told the officer he had an ax and machete.

The District Attorney's family said Taylor had been drinking all day and was off his medication.

Taylor's bail is set at $2,500.