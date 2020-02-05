Man accused of Machias area shooting rampage makes first court appearance

A judge in Calais has ordered the Northfield man accused of killing three people to be held without bail.

Police arrested 63-year-old Thomas Bonfanti Monday morning in Machias after three people were found dead and a fourth was found critically injured.

Bonfanti was arrested at the American Legion Hall which is within a few miles of the homes where the murders took place.

According to authorities, 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers were found dead in homes in Machias and Jonesboro.

The fourth person that was shot is being treated for her injuries according to her family.

Police have not yet released her name.

Court documents that could reveal more details about what took place on Monday have not been made public.

Jail records show last Friday, January 31st, Bonfanti was arrested for OUI.

He bailed out of jail the next day and was expected to appear in court in March.