Man indicted for Castle Hill murders

An Aroostook County Grand Jury has indicted a man in connection with the deaths of two men in Castle Hill in August.

He's also facing charges for two other incidents.

38-year-old Bobby Nightingale is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, burglary, robbery, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

In August, police were called to State Road in Castle Hill where they found 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis shot to death in a pick-up.

Police say Nightingale has been in jail since a week after the deaths on unrelated charges from a home invasion in Presque Isle and another incident in Castle Hill.

Nightingale is due in court next week.