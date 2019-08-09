Man, 77, who killed mother in front of her children sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted of killing a woman outside of a Lewiston laundromat in July 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A judge on Friday sentenced Albert Flick, 77, to life in prison.

Last month, a jury found Flick guilty of murdering Kimberly Dobbie, 48, in July 2018 in front of her 11-year-old twins.

Prosecutors said Flick stabbed Dobbie 11 times.

Flick previously served time for fatally slashing his wife in front of her daughter in 1979, and has been in trouble with the law since his 2000 release.

A judge said at Flick's 2010 sentencing for assaulting a woman that he would no longer be a threat because of his age.

