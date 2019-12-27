‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ composer Jerry Herman dies at 88

Jerry Herman has passed away at age 88. Coleen Dewhurst, Angela Lansbury, Jerry Herman and Carol Channing during 43rd Annual Tony Awards on 6/4/1989 at Lunt-Fontanne Theater & New York Hilton in New York City. (Credit: Walter McBride/MediaPunch /IPX via AP)
(AP) - (AP) - Jerry Herman, the Tony Award winning composer who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “La Cage aux Folles,” has died at the age of 88.

The creator of 10 Broadway shows and contributor to several more, Herman won two Tony Awards for best musical: “Hello, Dolly!” in 1964 and “La Cage aux Folles” in 1983.

He also won two Grammys _ for the “Mame” cast album and “Hello, Dolly!” as song of the year _ and was a Kennedy Center honoree.

Herman wrote in the Rodgers and Hammerstein tradition, an optimistic composer at a time when others in his profession were exploring darker feelings and material.

