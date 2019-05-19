"Make a Wormery" comes to Bangor

The Maine Discovery Museum gave kids the chance to make squirmy new friends this afternoon.

A lot of parents now have new pets in their homes- worms.

"Make a Wormery" brought out families and kiddos of all ages to the art room to create their own home for their new pet.

"The best part is getting your hands in actual dirt, that’s really fun for children,” said Trudi Plummer of the Maine Discovery Museum. “Just kinda playing with it, scoping it, sprinkling it. we had dirt, we had sand, we had sawdust. So that was a really fun kind of sensory experience. and then, of course, it’s a live animal. to us grown-ups it’s just a little slimy worm, but, it’s still a life and a creature and that is very exciting for children.”

The museum has a ton of events throughout the month and beyond.

For more information visit our website.

