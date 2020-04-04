Make-A-Wish Maine asks for messages of hope

Make-A-Wish Maine says it is facing a record number of wishes waiting to be granted because they recently had to postpone all wishes that involve travel. More than 30 wishes in Maine were immediately affected by that decision and that number continues to grow. Make-A-Wish says 70% of all wishes involve travel.

The organization is coming up with new ways to bring hope and encouragement to kids. They have launched “Messages of Hope” urging people all over Maine to help children with critical illnesses without leaving home. The program asks people to submit videos, pictures, or written messages of hope and encouragement for wish kids on any social media platform. Make sure to use the tag @MakeaWishMaine and the hashtag #WishesAreWaiting. Examples of messages that have already been shared can be viewed at https://wish.org/messages-of-hope-feed.

“Hope is something that is at the forefront of what we do at Make-A-Wish every day,” said Make-A-Wish Maine President and CEO, Kate Vickery. “We know people in communities throughout Maine are looking for something positive and hopeful to focus on and ‘Messages of Hope’ calls upon people looking to do something positive and impactful during these uncertain times to bring hope and joy to children and families who need it most.”