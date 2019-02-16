Make-A-Wish Maine plans Bangor Walk for Wishes

The 2019 Walk for Wishes will be held in Bangor at Waterfront park on Thursday, May 16th. Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. The walk starts at 6:00 p.m.

Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 300,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. It's a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.

Participants can register individually, or register to be part of a team, and your personalized donation page will help raise funds necessary to help grant wishes for local children with critical illnesses. These life-changing wishes are only possible because of supporters like you. You can register at maine.wish.org/walkforwishes.