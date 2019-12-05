Major step made for retail marijuana sales

Maine marijuana regulators made applications for retail marijuana sales available Thursday.

It includes licenses for marijuana cultivation, manufacturing facilities, and marijuana stores.

The Office of Marijuana Policy says they're excited to announce this step.

"We've been working at break-next speed to make sure that we can roll this program out," said OMP Director Erik Gundersen. "And, again, deliver on the commitment that we made to make these applications public in 2019, doing it all with the public's health and safety at the forefront of all the decisions we make, but also understanding that a lot of people have been waiting a long time for this."

Applications can be found on the Office of Marijuana Policy's website.