Major improvements coming to Lubec's harbor

Major improvements are coming to Lubec's harbor.

Senator Susan Collins announced Thursday Lubec will receive $19.6 million to build a safe harbor to protect a mooring field that will include a boat launch and wharf.

The project will allow 30 boats to tie up, protecting those boats and fishermen in rough weather.

“We've never had a breakwater that would protect the fishermen ever and Cobscook Bay is the largest and richest scallop fishery in the state. So, I believe it will help the state as well,” explained Carol Dennison of the Safe Harbor Committee.

"You have people that travel long distances that will be able to get to their boats and it'll cut down on having to drag a skiff and back it down. Parking has been a huge issue so it's going to alleviate a lot of that,” said Julie Keene of the Safe Harbor Committee.

The project also includes a two-way road to the end of the pier, with two hoists.

We’re told that will help fishermen get their product to market more efficiently and safely.