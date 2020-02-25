Major health care bills get hearings in Augusta

Public hearings were held in Augusta Tuesday on four major health care bills.

One aims to stop so-called abusive billing practices.

Another focuses on limiting the cost of insulin.

The bills are aimed at lowering or stopping the rise of health care costs.

"Health care costs are rising faster than our wages, and these bills take steps, not only to address billing problems, but also to address rising costs in general in Maine," said Ann Woloson, Executive Director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care.

The bills will be worked on by the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services committee in the weeks ahead.