Mainestream Media rebrands and launches new stations as Hot Radio Maine

Radio listeners dialed into 102.9 will no longer be subject to a repeated playing of Drake's hit song, "Hotline Bling."

It was all a stunt to garner attention ahead of a big announcement this morning.

Mainestream Media's Hot 104.7 out of Portland has completed a full rebrand launching as Hot Radio Maine.

The station has now launched on 100.3 in Lewiston-Auburn and Brunswick as well as 102.9 in the Bangor-Brewer area.

Station officials say you can hear Hot Radio Maine from the New Hampshire border to north of Old Town giving them the potential to reach more Mainers than any other radio station in the state.

The station's Top 40 format includes hip-hop and pop artists as well as local talent hosting daily programming.