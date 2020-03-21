Maine's wedding industry feeling the effects of uncertainty amidst COVID-19 pandemic

There’s never a good time for a global pandemic. Six weeks before your wedding day is no exception. Soon to be newlyweds are all of sudden faced with tough, quick decisions about things they’d previously settled on; cancelations or postponements, guest travel, and the size of the guest list.

“For our wedding couples, this is really the height of their planning,” said Sarah Maurer, Co-owner with her husband Todd of Stone Cove Catering & The 1812 Farm. “Right now they’re getting down into the details. That’s a big hurdle for someone who’s been planning for the biggest day of their lives for 12, 18, 24 months, to all of a sudden have to try and redo everything in a very short time frame.”

The vendors are feeling it too.

“It’s challenging because you can’t make these changes within 24, 48 hours,” Todd Maurer said. “So we need a little bit of lead time. And that’s what we’re all hoping for is the lead time so we can move ahead with the clients.”

There are options. Couples open to a change of seasons for the big day could take advantage of what a winter wedding has to offer.

“Horse-drawn carriage rides, changing the cool summer beverages to the warm winter beverages,” said Nicole Lesher, Property Manager at French’s Point in Stockton Springs. “It’s a more unique experience that you’re giving your guests. It may be something they’ve never been to before. And I think that's really special

But there’s more to it than changing dates and guest lists for individual couples. Maine has become a destination wedding spot. It's not just restaurants and hotels that make up Maine’s tourism dollars. Wedding season in Maine is a multimillion-dollar industry.

Jessica Brooks-Brewer, owner of French’s Point said, “It’s really important to note that the wedding industry is heavily affected given the timing of this. But everybody is working as a community to reassure our couples, have them develop a strategy if they are in the early months that are affected, to minimize the impact and try to find a silver lining.”

