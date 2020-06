Maine hunters are eager to find out the winners of a coveted moose hunting permit.

The Pine Tree State typically gives out about 2,000 moose permits in a lottery that attracts tens of thousands of entries.

The drawing is scheduled for Saturday.

The moose lottery is usually part of a public festival, but this year it’s a virtual event. The hunt itself takes place every fall. It runs from Sept. 28 to Nov. 28 this year.