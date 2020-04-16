Maine's two Krispy Kreme locations close for good

Maine's only two Krispy Kreme locations have closed for good, the company said on Thursday.

A Krispy Kreme spokesperson said the locations in Auburn and Saco were closed in late March by the franchise owner.

The spokesperson said the closings were not related to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We realize this is disappointing for our fans and guests in the area. We are grateful for their loyalty and business," Krispy Kreme said in a statement.

The two stores were open for less than three years.