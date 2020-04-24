Maine's self-employed still waiting for aid

Nearly a month after the CARES act passed, Maine's self-employed and independent contractors are still waiting for jobless aid.

Governor Janet Mills says a number of factors contribute to the delay, including confusion around what documents the state needs to request in order to process the claims.

Mainers aren't the only ones having these issues.

Governor Mills raised her concerns during a recent phone call with other governors. "I asked the question, 'Has anybody had any success in processing those kinds of claims?' I got no positive responses, that's all I can say. We're all having problems processing those claims," Gov. Mills said on Thursday. "I am extremely sympathetic, extraordinarily sympathetic with people who have run their own business for years and years, who have not been part of the unemployment system, who now find themselves with their doors shuttered."

Governor Mills says there's a webinar on Friday for Departments of Labor from across the country that will address this very topic.