Maine's primary election will likely be delayed a month, governor says

Maine's primary election will likely be delayed by one month.

Governor Mills says it's just not possible to hold the primary on June 9th.

The election, which is scheduled for that day, could now be held on July 14th.

In addition to delaying the election, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap is recommending that ballots only include races that are contested.

As well as holding an all-absentee election, with no in-person voting at polling places.

Secretary of State, Matthew Dunlap, said, “What our goal is, and the goal of the Governor here is to make sure that every qualified citizen who wishes to can participate in the election and have their vote counted in a predictable and transparent way.

The five-week delay could allow both voters and election officials to take extra steps to prepare for an election that might largely be through absentee voting.