Maine's power companies prepare for anticipated storm

Maine's power companies are preparing for the expected Nor'easter Thursday.

Central Maine Power has crews all set up to go throughout its coverage area.

Emera Maine spokesperson Judy Long says they have 80 crews ready for the anticipated storm.

They even called in some folks from Canada.

Mainers are urged to plan ahead.

Make sure your devices are charged, gas tanks are filled, and you have non-perishable food items, water, and flashlights in your house.

We're told there's a possibility customers might lose power tomorrow, but crews will work to restore it as fast as possible.

Catharine Hartnett, Central Maine Power spokesperson, said, "Safety is always our number one concern. If any customers come across downed lines, please don't get near them. Please understand that our lineworkers need room to work, so travel slowly around them -- particularly in bad weather where visibility can be a problem."

Judy Long, Emera Maine spokesperson, said, "If you see something such as a line down, that's our first priority is ensuring public safety. We would encourage you to please call first responders if it's in a roadway, and then get in touch with us as well so we can make the situation safe"

If you do lose power, make sure you contact CMP or Emera Maine to report your outage.