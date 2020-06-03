Maine's positivity rate continues to decrease; a good sign according to CDC Director

The Maine CDC says Maine's positivity rate for the coronavirus has dropped to 4.97 percent.

Director Doctor Nirav Shah provided a testing update Wednesday.

This is a decrease from last week, which was just over 5 percent.

Shah has said his goal is to get that number below 2 percent.

The National positivity rate sits around 10 percent.

In the past week Shah says they have performed 9,090 PCR tests with 319 coming back positive.

This provides a point positivity rate of 3.5 percent, which is also down.

Shah says, "We've got more work ahead of us. But that .6 percentage point drop just in the past week tells me, tells our team, that we are headed in the right direction when it comes to testing, the volume of testing and the fact that we are catching as many potential positives as we can."

Shah says they've conducted 9,844 tests in the past seven days.

That's a 20 percent increase from the week before.

Nearly 60,000 total tests have been conducted in the state over the course of the pandemic.