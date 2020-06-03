Maine's police community stands united, mourning George Floyd's death

The police community in Maine has collaborated on a statement in which they collectively unite to mourn the unjust death of George Floyd.

The Maine Chiefs of Police Association, Maine Sheriffs Association, Maine Prosecutors Association, and the Department of Public Safety cosigned the statement.

They offered their condolences to Floyd's family while saying in part, "We must all learn from this and other tragic events so that they are never repeated. The pain and outrage across our country has led to violence, looting, and property damage.

We too are outraged.

There is no place for racism and police brutality in Maine or in our country."

The full statement can be viewed below.