Maine's oldest lighthouse is now closed due to coronavirus

Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, including Portland Head Light, is now closed to the public because of coronavirus.

The closure includes both vehicles and pedestrians.

The Town Council approved the closure Wednesday evening, saying it was done out of an abundance of caution.

The park will be closed at least until May 1.

The park had already reduced the number of available parking spaces in order to limit the number of people in the park.

The town said police will be enforcing the closures.