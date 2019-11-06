Maine's offshore wind project takes a step forward

Maine regulators approved a power contract for a University of Maine project aimed at testing floating wind turbines near Monhegan Island.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved the 20-year power-purchase agreement that's necessary for UMaine's Aqua Ventus Project.

Last year, the PUC delayed a decision and said the contract should be reopened in June.

Mills signed a law directing the PUC to complete the agreement.

UMaine's Advanced Structures and Composites Center recently received about $5 million in federal funding for larger platforms to support a 12-megawatt wind turbine.