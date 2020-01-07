Maine's new rules for hemp growers up for key hearing Tuesday

Maine's hemp growers are headed to debate proposed new rules that would regulate their industry in a public hearing. Interest in growing hemp is rising in Maine, and the industry is facing new rules at the state and federal levels. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry proposed changes to its rules for growing hemp in December, and is scheduled to hold a hearing on the proposal at the Deering Building on Blossom Lane in Augusta on Tuesday afternoon.

The state is also taking written comments on its proposal through January 20.