Maine's moose hunt starts up again in northern areas

The Maine moose hunt is restarting with a week for hunters to pursue male moose in the northern and central reaches of the state.

The moose hunt is divided into four sessions that have different rules about which moose can be harvested and where hunters can pursue them. The session that runs from Monday to Oct. 19 is for hunters who seek bull moose in mostly remote, rural parts of the state.

This is the second of the four sessions. The next will be a hunt for antlerless moose that's limited to far northern Maine and runs at the end of October and beginning of November.

The number of moose permits available in Maine has trended downward in recent years, though there were more available this year than in 2018.