Maine's maple sugaring season underway with Blaine House maple tree tapping

Maine's maple sugaring season had its unofficial kickoff Tuesday in Augusta.

Gov. Mills took part in the annual tradition of tapping a maple tree at the Blaine House.

This comes less than two weeks before Maine Maple Sunday, which is March 22nd.

The maple syrup industry is expected to generate tens of millions of dollars for Maine's economy this year.

New Maine Maple Producers Association President Scott Dunn says we're off to a good start this season.

"We're in a stretch right now where it doesn't want to freeze up at night, but we've been exceptionally warm during the day," said Dunn. "Producers are reporting large sap runs. We're making a lot of syrup right now in a short hurry. A lot of sugar makers don't get much sleep this time of year."

The state is expected to produce 575,000 gallons of maple syrup this year.