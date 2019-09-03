Maine's last Kmart stores closing for good

The final two Kmart stores in Maine are closing their doors, the company said on Tuesday.

The stores in Auburn and Augusta will close by mid-December.

"After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart stores in Auburn and Augusta, Maine. Liquidation sales are expected to begin in mid-September and the stores are planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs," the company said in a statement.

The company would not say how many employees are affected by the closures or if they would be eligible for severance packages.

The Kmart in Waterville closed earlier this year. The store in Madawaska closed last year.