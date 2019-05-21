Maine's first case of measles confirmed

The Maine CDC has confirmed a case of measles in the state.

The CDC says the case involved a school-aged child in Somerset County. The child was vaccinated, did not have serious complications and is full recovered. It is not known where the child was exposed to measles.

People may have been exposed to the disease at the following locations:

Location: Date: Time:

Madison Junior High School Tuesday April 30 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday May 1

Thursday May 2

Friday May 3

Madison Junior High Thursday May 2 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

School’s Baseball Field

Madison Junior High School’s Saturday May 4 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Baseball Field

Madison Area Memorial Tuesday April 30 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

High School

Wednesday May 1

Friday May 3

Waterville Pediatrics Thursday May 2 7:50 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Redington Fairview Saturday May 4 9:30 p.m. – Midnight

Emergency Department

Redington Fairview Sunday May 5 12:01 a.m. – 2:15 a.m.

Emergency Department

Redington Fairview Monday May 6 2:25 p.m. – 5:25 p.m.

Emergency Department

As of Tuesday there have been 880 cases of measles reported in 24 states.

The Maine CDC says those who may have been exposed should check their vaccination history and monitor for symptoms.

Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to get the MMR vaccine.

This is the first case of measles in Maine since 2017.