Maine's financial forecast improves by $139M

The state of Maine has revised its general fund forecast upward by $139 million.

The Maine Revenue Forecasting Committee said Friday that it projects an additional $40 million for the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30, and $139 million through the next two-year cycle ending in June 2023.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the projection reflects that the state is “on solid financial footing.”

The revised revenue forecast projects a total of $8.5 billion in revenues for fiscal year 2022-23.