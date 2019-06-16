Maine's fallen heroes honored Sunday in Bangor

Maine's fallen heroes and their families were honored Sunday morning on the Bangor Waterfront.

Dozens took part in the Honoring Heroes Memorial 5K and 10K race.

The event remembers service members and gives a chance for Gold Star Families to unite.

It's a part of the Service and Sacrifice Series Challenge which helps raise awareness of events that continue the legacies of our nation’s heroes and their Gold Star Families.

"It carries on the legacy of their loved one. It's to say their names and to remember their loved one. We had The Summit Project here today with their TSP stones, another way of carrying that weight to remember their sacrifice over the 5K and 10K course here today,” explained Jonathan Kelley of CompetitorME.

There will be another Service and Sacrifice Series Challenge event next weekend.

The Run For Cash Memorial 5K in Old Orchard Beach is on Saturday.

For more information visit: http://www.competitorme.com/service---sacrifice-series-challenge.html.

