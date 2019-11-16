Maine’s fall hunting seasons winding down for the year

Maine’s biggest hunting seasons are headed into their final two weeks of the year.

The firearms season for deer and the “any moose” hunt are open until Nov. 30. That date will mark the end of the year for the moose season and the end of the busiest part of the deer season.

The deer season is still open for archers in some parts of the state until Dec. 14. There’s also a season for hunters who use muzzle loaders that runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 14.

The bear season also ends on Nov. 30, but the busy part of that season is already over. Most hunters who participate in the bear hunt do so when it’s legal to use bait in August and September.

