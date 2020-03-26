Maine's elver fishery to reopen with more safety protocols to limit spread of COVID-19

Maine's elver fishing season is back on.

The Department of Marine Resources made the announcement Thursday night that fishermen could cast their nets next Monday, starting at 8 in the morning.

The department initially shut down the season Sunday - for a minimum of two weeks.

But, now officials have put some safety protocols into place to open up sooner.

Licensed elver harvesters may fish for and sell the quota of another licensed harvester.

Dealers have also agreed to limit transactions significantly by only buying 1 pound or more of elvers.

All harvesters are expected to maintain social distancing.

That means spreading out fishing on the rivers to the greatest degree possible and fishing as close to home as practical, to avoid traveling throughout the State.

Anyone with questions about the changes put in place are asked to reach out to their local Marine Patrol Officer.