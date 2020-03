Maine fishermen are expected to begin the state's lucrative harvest of baby eels after the coronavirus outbreak forced the season to be delayed.

Maine fishermen catch the eels, called elvers, in rivers and streams every spring and are expected to start Monday.

The eels are often worth more than $2,000 per pound.

Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher suspended the fishery earlier this month. It ordinarily would have started on March 22.