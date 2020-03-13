Maine's court system takes steps to limit spread of COVID-19

The Coronavirus is now impacting Maine's court system.

Effective immediately, all in-person court events for family, civil and criminal dockets are postponed.

That will be in place through May 1st.

Some exceptions will be made.

Overall, the rule will affect the scheduling and hearing of cases and the number of jurors called into courthouses.

State court officials say they are monitoring and managing the number of people in each courthouse.

If you have questions about whether you should go to a courthouse, call the clerk at that location.

More information can be found online at courts.maine.gov.