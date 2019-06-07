Maine's congressional delegation asks for federal aid for lobster industry

Maine's congressional delegation is asking for federal aid for the lobster industry.

They say the White House needs to help as new tariffs hit lobster exporters hard.

China emerged as a major buyer of Maine lobster earlier this decade.

Senators Angus King and Susan Collins and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden say the administration should provide relief to the lobster industry the same way it's helped farmers.

Billions of dollars in aid has gone to farmers to compensate for U.S. trade policies.

Sheila Adams of Maine Coast, a live lobster wholesaler, says the global market for lobster is a tricky one.

"We didn't have much warning to the tariffs coming on, so we have responded as quickly as we can but this market moves very quickly so for us we need to be able to respond quickly so aid that comes down very quickly is super helpful," said Adams.

Adams says she hopes there continues to be an open dialogue about tariffs as they relate to the lobster industry.