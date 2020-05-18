Maine's Community Colleges offering free summer courses to graduating high school class of 2020

Seven community colleges around our state are offering free summer courses to this year's graduating high school class.

Here's a list of some of the courses you can take through Maine's Community College System:

Digital Photography

Introduction to Business

Introduction to Psychology

US History 1877 to Present

Public Speaking

Creative Writing

Intro to Environmental Science

Intro to Algebra

Statistics

Calculus 1

Marine Biology

College officials will work with you on a schedule that's the best fit for you.

“The Class of 2020 has lost a lot this spring, from missing out on proms and traditional graduation ceremonies to a disruption of their college and work plans,” said David Daigler, president of the Maine Community College System, in announcing the MCCS Gift to the Class of 2020. “Summer jobs are likely to be in short supply which makes it hard to earn money to help with college expenses and gain valuable work experience. We hope this can save the Class of 2020 significant time and money in reaching their college and career goals. We can’t replace what they have lost, but we can offer to help them keep moving forward.”

School officials say this opportunity is a great way to get a head start on your college careers and save some cash.

You can find more information at https://www.mccs.me.edu/class-gift-2020/